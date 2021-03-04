Earnings results for Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.23.

Analyst Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 177.78%. The high price target for CBIO is $18.00 and the low price target for CBIO is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Catalyst Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Catalyst Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 177.8% from its current price of $6.12. Catalyst Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Catalyst Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

In the past three months, Catalyst Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Catalyst Biosciences is held by insiders. 63.81% of the stock of Catalyst Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO



Earnings for Catalyst Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.48) to ($2.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Biosciences is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Catalyst Biosciences is -1.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Catalyst Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

