Earnings results for Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chiasma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 192.40%. The high price target for CHMA is $15.00 and the low price target for CHMA is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma does not currently pay a dividend. Chiasma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

In the past three months, Chiasma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $139,905.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Chiasma is held by insiders. 71.29% of the stock of Chiasma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA



Earnings for Chiasma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Chiasma is -2.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chiasma is -2.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chiasma has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

