Earnings results for China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.87%. The high price target for COE is $36.00 and the low price target for COE is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. China Online Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

In the past three months, China Online Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE



The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 33.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 33.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69.

