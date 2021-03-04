Earnings results for Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.31%. The high price target for CELP is $6.00 and the low price target for CELP is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cypress Environmental Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Cypress Environmental Partners has a forecasted upside of 92.3% from its current price of $3.12. Cypress Environmental Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Cypress Environmental Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

In the past three months, Cypress Environmental Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Cypress Environmental Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP



Earnings for Cypress Environmental Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -44.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cypress Environmental Partners is -44.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cypress Environmental Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

