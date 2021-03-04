Earnings results for DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DXP Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.81%. The high price target for DXPE is $20.00 and the low price target for DXPE is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. DXP Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE)

In the past three months, DXP Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by insiders. 75.43% of the stock of DXP Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE



Earnings for DXP Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -21.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DXP Enterprises is -21.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DXP Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

