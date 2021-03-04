Earnings results for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.83%. The high price target for ELOX is $10.00 and the low price target for ELOX is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.80, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $4.27. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

In the past three months, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.40% of the stock of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 21.49% of the stock of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX



Earnings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is -4.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is -4.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

