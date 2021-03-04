Earnings results for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.75%. The high price target for FCRD is $3.25 and the low price target for FCRD is $3.25. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a forecasted downside of 18.8% from its current price of $4.00. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is 45.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.56% in the coming year. This indicates that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

In the past three months, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is held by insiders. Only 30.63% of the stock of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD



Earnings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC are expected to grow by 20.59% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is -2.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

