Earnings results for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.62.

Foghorn Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The reported ($3.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Foghorn Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.28%. The high price target for FHTX is $27.00 and the low price target for FHTX is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Foghorn Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Foghorn Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 53.3% from its current price of $16.31. Foghorn Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Foghorn Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

In the past three months, Foghorn Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX



Earnings for Foghorn Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.64) to ($2.20) per share.

More latest stories: here