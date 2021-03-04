Earnings results for Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.64%. The high price target for GLP is $17.00 and the low price target for GLP is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Global Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.33, Global Partners has a forecasted downside of 34.6% from its current price of $20.40. Global Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.87%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Partners is 209.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 258.82% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

In the past three months, Global Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.50% of the stock of Global Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.93% of the stock of Global Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP



Earnings for Global Partners are expected to decrease by -68.52% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Partners is 7.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Global Partners is 7.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. Global Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

