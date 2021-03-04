Earnings results for Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

Grupo Financiero Galicia last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Grupo Financiero Galicia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.76%. The high price target for GGAL is $8.50 and the low price target for GGAL is $8.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grupo Financiero Galicia does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 0.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Financiero Galicia will have a dividend payout ratio of 1.75% next year. This indicates that Grupo Financiero Galicia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

In the past three months, Grupo Financiero Galicia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.97% of the stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL



Earnings for Grupo Financiero Galicia are expected to decrease by -13.91% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 2.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Grupo Financiero Galicia is 2.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

