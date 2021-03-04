Earnings results for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Analyst Opinion on GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.08%. The high price target for GSX is $115.00 and the low price target for GSX is $37.50. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GSX Techedu has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.55, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.45, GSX Techedu has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $87.01. GSX Techedu has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu does not currently pay a dividend. GSX Techedu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

In the past three months, GSX Techedu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of GSX Techedu is held by insiders. Only 34.84% of the stock of GSX Techedu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX



Earnings for GSX Techedu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -228.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GSX Techedu is -228.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GSX Techedu has a P/B Ratio of 91.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

