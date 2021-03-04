Earnings results for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hibbett Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.07%. The high price target for HIBB is $50.00 and the low price target for HIBB is $23.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hibbett Sports has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.75, Hibbett Sports has a forecasted downside of 40.1% from its current price of $63.00. Hibbett Sports has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports does not currently pay a dividend. Hibbett Sports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

In the past three months, Hibbett Sports insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $568,635.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Hibbett Sports is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB



Earnings for Hibbett Sports are expected to decrease by -38.49% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $3.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Hibbett Sports is 19.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Hibbett Sports is 19.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.19. Hibbett Sports has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hibbett Sports has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here