Earnings results for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Identiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.26%. The high price target for INVE is $13.00 and the low price target for INVE is $6.50. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Identiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Identiv has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv does not currently pay a dividend. Identiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

In the past three months, Identiv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $110,700.00 in company stock. Only 7.90% of the stock of Identiv is held by insiders. 40.49% of the stock of Identiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE



Earnings for Identiv are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Identiv is -27.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Identiv is -27.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Identiv has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

