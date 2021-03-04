Earnings results for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for INmune Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.96%. The high price target for INMB is $26.00 and the low price target for INMB is $13.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

INmune Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.25, INmune Bio has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $18.34. INmune Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio does not currently pay a dividend. INmune Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

In the past three months, INmune Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.87% of the stock of INmune Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.38% of the stock of INmune Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB



Earnings for INmune Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($1.29) per share. The P/E ratio of INmune Bio is -18.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. INmune Bio has a P/B Ratio of 8.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

