Earnings results for Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Ita? CorpBanca is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Dividend Strength: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Itaú Corpbanca does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

In the past three months, Itaú Corpbanca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Itaú Corpbanca is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB



The P/E ratio of Itaú Corpbanca is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itaú Corpbanca has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

