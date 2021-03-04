Earnings results for KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.15.

Analyst Opinion on KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KB Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group does not currently pay a dividend. KB Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

In the past three months, KB Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.00% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.61% of the stock of KB Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB



Earnings for KB Financial Group are expected to grow by 2.58% in the coming year, from $6.58 to $6.75 per share. The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 5.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of KB Financial Group is 5.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.07. KB Financial Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KB Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here