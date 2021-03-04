Earnings results for National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $10.67.

Analyst Opinion on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dividend Strength: National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Western Life Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

In the past three months, National Western Life Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.28% of the stock of National Western Life Group is held by insiders. 81.09% of the stock of National Western Life Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI



The P/E ratio of National Western Life Group is 8.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of National Western Life Group is 8.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.10. National Western Life Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.37. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

