Earnings results for Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Analyst Opinion on Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Obalon Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Obalon Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

In the past three months, Obalon Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Obalon Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 28.00% of the stock of Obalon Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN



The P/E ratio of Obalon Therapeutics is -1.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Obalon Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

