Earnings results for Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.42%. The high price target for OPNT is $42.00 and the low price target for OPNT is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 218.4% from its current price of $13.19. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

In the past three months, Opiant Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.02% of the stock of Opiant Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 20.83% of the stock of Opiant Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT



Earnings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($1.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals is -131.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals is -131.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here