Earnings results for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson, Plc is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pearson in the last 12 months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pearson does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pearson is 20.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pearson will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.86% next year. This indicates that Pearson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

In the past three months, Pearson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Pearson (NYSE:PSO



Earnings for Pearson are expected to grow by 61.11% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Pearson is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Pearson is 14.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69. Pearson has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

