Earnings results for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Analyst Opinion on Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dividend Strength: Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products has a dividend yield of 1.01%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Preformed Line Products has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

In the past three months, Preformed Line Products insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,937.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 36.30% of the stock of Preformed Line Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.50% of the stock of Preformed Line Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC



The P/E ratio of Preformed Line Products is 11.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Preformed Line Products is 11.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.78. Preformed Line Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

