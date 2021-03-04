Earnings results for Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qumu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.39%. The high price target for QUMU is $12.00 and the low price target for QUMU is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu does not currently pay a dividend. Qumu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

In the past three months, Qumu insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $46,251.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.50% of the stock of Qumu is held by insiders. Only 32.56% of the stock of Qumu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU



Earnings for Qumu are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Qumu is -15.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qumu is -15.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Qumu has a P/B Ratio of 11.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

