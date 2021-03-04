Earnings results for Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.73%. The high price target for RUTH is $23.00 and the low price target for RUTH is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.81, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a forecasted downside of 36.7% from its current price of $23.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group does not currently pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

In the past three months, Ruth’s Hospitality Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is held by insiders. 69.63% of the stock of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH



Earnings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is -63.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is -63.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 7.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

