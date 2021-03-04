Earnings results for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Salem Media Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.93%. The high price target for SALM is $2.00 and the low price target for SALM is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Salem Media Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, Salem Media Group has a forecasted downside of 25.9% from its current price of $2.70. Salem Media Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group does not currently pay a dividend. Salem Media Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

In the past three months, Salem Media Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,960.00 in company stock. 59.66% of the stock of Salem Media Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 8.17% of the stock of Salem Media Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM



Earnings for Salem Media Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Salem Media Group is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Salem Media Group is -1.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Salem Media Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here