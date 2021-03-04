Earnings results for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 03/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92.

Analyst Opinion on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 75.61%. The high price target for SHIP is $0.30 and the low price target for SHIP is $0.30. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seanergy Maritime has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $0.30, Seanergy Maritime has a forecasted downside of 75.6% from its current price of $1.23. Seanergy Maritime has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Seanergy Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

In the past three months, Seanergy Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.32% of the stock of Seanergy Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP



The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.07. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

