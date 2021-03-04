Earnings results for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shattuck Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.70%. The high price target for STTK is $75.00 and the low price target for STTK is $34.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Shattuck Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

In the past three months, Shattuck Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK



Earnings for Shattuck Labs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to ($1.45) per share.

