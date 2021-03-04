Earnings results for Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Analyst Opinion on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Dividend Strength: Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Steel Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

In the past three months, Steel Partners insiders have sold 37.68% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,011,792.00 in company stock and sold $4,146,678.00 in company stock. 57.00% of the stock of Steel Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.72% of the stock of Steel Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP



The P/E ratio of Steel Partners is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Steel Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

