Earnings results for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.89%. The high price target for SCM is $12.00 and the low price target for SCM is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stellus Capital Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Stellus Capital Investment has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $11.75. Stellus Capital Investment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Stellus Capital Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stellus Capital Investment is 81.30%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Stellus Capital Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 91.74% in the coming year. This indicates that Stellus Capital Investment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

In the past three months, Stellus Capital Investment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $54,250.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.41% of the stock of Stellus Capital Investment is held by insiders. Only 15.64% of the stock of Stellus Capital Investment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM



Earnings for Stellus Capital Investment are expected to decrease by -3.54% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Stellus Capital Investment is 47.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Stellus Capital Investment is 47.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.98. Stellus Capital Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

