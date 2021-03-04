Earnings results for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.98%. The high price target for SMLP is $15.00 and the low price target for SMLP is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Summit Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Summit Midstream Partners has a forecasted downside of 34.0% from its current price of $22.72. Summit Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

In the past three months, Summit Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of Summit Midstream Partners is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP



Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $12.28 to ($1.77) per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -1.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -1.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here