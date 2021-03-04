Earnings results for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.24%. The high price target for TLS is $45.00 and the low price target for TLS is $24.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Telos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.86, Telos has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $33.75. Telos has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos does not currently pay a dividend. Telos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

In the past three months, Telos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS



Earnings for Telos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.28 per share.

