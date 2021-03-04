Earnings results for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.59%. The high price target for VET is $9.00 and the low price target for VET is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vermilion Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.17, Vermilion Energy has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $6.60. Vermilion Energy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vermilion Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

In the past three months, Vermilion Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.58% of the stock of Vermilion Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET



Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is -0.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vermilion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

