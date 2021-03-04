Earnings results for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Analyst Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.45%. The high price target for XFOR is $21.00 and the low price target for XFOR is $15.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

X4 Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.67, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 91.5% from its current price of $9.75. X4 Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. X4 Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

In the past three months, X4 Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,688.00 in company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.76% of the stock of X4 Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR



Earnings for X4 Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($2.50) per share. The P/E ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here