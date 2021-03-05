Earnings results for Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corp is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Analyst Opinion on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Dividend Strength: Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management does not currently pay a dividend. Altisource Asset Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

In the past three months, Altisource Asset Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Altisource Asset Management is held by insiders. Only 9.81% of the stock of Altisource Asset Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC



The P/E ratio of Altisource Asset Management is -24.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altisource Asset Management is -24.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here