NRG ENERGY (NYSE:NRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.08. NRG Energy has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.5. NRG Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NRG ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NRG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NRG Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NRG Energy stock.

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:AMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group last released its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.77. Ambac Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ambac Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

VBI VACCINES (NASDAQ:VBIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines last released its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VBI VACCINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBIV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VBI Vaccines in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VBI Vaccines stock.

IS PMV PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PMV Pharmaceuticals stock.

