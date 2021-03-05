TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA last issued its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business earned $938 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. Its revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. TEGNA has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. TEGNA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEGNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGNA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TEGNA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TEGNA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TGNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AGILE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year. Agile Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agile Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agile Therapeutics stock.

RUHNN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RUHN)

IS RUHNN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUHN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ruhnn in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ruhnn stock.

BOQII EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BQ)

IS BOQII A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BQ)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boqii in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boqii stock.

