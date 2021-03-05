CORELOGIC (NYSE:CLGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoreLogic has generated $2.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. CoreLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORELOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLGX)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoreLogic in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CoreLogic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLGX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TORM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRMD)

IS TORM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMD)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TORM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TORM stock.

VECTRUS (NYSE:VEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Vectrus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VECTRUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vectrus in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vectrus stock.

PASSAGE BIO (NASDAQ:PASG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio last posted its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14. Passage Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Passage Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PASSAGE BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PASG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Passage Bio in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Passage Bio stock.

