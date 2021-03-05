3D SYSTEMS (NYSE:DDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. 3D Systems has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. 3D Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 3D SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DDD)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 3D Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” 3D Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WSTG)

MONROE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:MRCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Monroe Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONROE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Monroe Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Monroe Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRCC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE (NYSE:VMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare last released its earnings results on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Viemed Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS VIEMED HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viemed Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viemed Healthcare stock.

