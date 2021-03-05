FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II (NYSE:FSKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II last posted its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $196 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSKR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II or view top-rated stocks.

NEPHROS (NASDAQ:NEPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm earned $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Nephros has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Nephros has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEPHROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEPH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nephros in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nephros stock.

View analyst ratings for Nephros or view top-rated stocks.

EXTERRAN (NYSE:EXTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.35. Exterran has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year. Exterran has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTERRAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXTN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exterran in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exterran stock.

View analyst ratings for Exterran or view top-rated stocks.

FALCON MINERALS (NASDAQ:FLMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Falcon Minerals has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.2. Falcon Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FALCON MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLMN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Falcon Minerals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Falcon Minerals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Falcon Minerals or view top-rated stocks.