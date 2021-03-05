LEMONADE (NYSE:LMND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lemonade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEMONADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMND)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lemonade in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lemonade stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Lemonade or view top-rated stocks.

FERROGLOBE (NASDAQ:GSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe last announced its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Ferroglobe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ferroglobe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FERROGLOBE? (NASDAQ:GSM)

Wall Street analysts have given Ferroglobe a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Ferroglobe wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.5. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EGRX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock.

View analyst ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals or view top-rated stocks.

ONESPAWORLD (NASDAQ:OSW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. OneSpaWorld has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. OneSpaWorld has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONESPAWORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpaWorld in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneSpaWorld stock.

View analyst ratings for OneSpaWorld or view top-rated stocks.