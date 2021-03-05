ENEL CHILE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ENIC)

IS ENEL CHILE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENIC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enel Chile in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enel Chile stock.

INTREPID POTASH (NYSE:IPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Intrepid Potash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTREPID POTASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IPI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intrepid Potash in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intrepid Potash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:HMTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

RIMINI STREET (NASDAQ:RMNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street last released its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Rimini Street has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Rimini Street has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIMINI STREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RMNI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rimini Street in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rimini Street stock.

