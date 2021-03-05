EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Its revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EVERTEC has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. EVERTEC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVTC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EVERTEC in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” EVERTEC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EVTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TARGET (NYSE:TGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGT)

Target last released its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Target has generated $6.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Target has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARGET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGT)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Target in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Target stock.

ATENTO (NYSE:ATTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year. Atento has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATENTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATTO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atento in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Atento stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATTO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

