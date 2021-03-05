Earnings results for Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Bridgford Foods last issued its earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $66.67 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Bridgford Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Dividend Strength: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Bridgford Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

In the past three months, Bridgford Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 81.60% of the stock of Bridgford Foods is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.83% of the stock of Bridgford Foods is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID



The P/E ratio of Bridgford Foods is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.44. The P/E ratio of Bridgford Foods is 20.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.09. Bridgford Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

