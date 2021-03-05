CARDLYTICS (NASDAQ:CDLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics last posted its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business earned $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Cardlytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARDLYTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDLX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardlytics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cardlytics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CDLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AZIYO BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:AZYO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Aziyo Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aziyo Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AZIYO BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZYO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aziyo Biologics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aziyo Biologics stock.

KVH INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:KVHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries has generated ($0.71) earnings per share over the last year. KVH Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KVH INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KVHI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KVH Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” KVH Industries stock.

TEJON RANCH (NYSE:TRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch last issued its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Tejon Ranch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

