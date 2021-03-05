C3.AI (NYSE:AI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. C3.ai has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS C3.AI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AI)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for C3.ai in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” C3.ai stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN (NASDAQ:HCCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean last announced its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.0. Heritage-Crystal Clean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCCI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage-Crystal Clean stock.

KOPIN (NASDAQ:KOPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin last released its earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Kopin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOPIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KOPN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kopin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kopin stock.

NEW FRONTIER HEALTH (NYSE:NFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health last released its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $92.28 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS NEW FRONTIER HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NFH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Frontier Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” New Frontier Health stock.

