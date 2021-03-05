Earnings results for Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Check-Cap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.70%. The high price target for CHEK is $1.50 and the low price target for CHEK is $1.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Check-Cap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.50, Check-Cap has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $1.38. Check-Cap has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap does not currently pay a dividend. Check-Cap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

In the past three months, Check-Cap insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Check-Cap is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK



Earnings for Check-Cap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Check-Cap is -1.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Check-Cap has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

