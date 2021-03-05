Earnings results for CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)
CLPS Incorporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.
Analyst Opinion on CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)
Dividend Strength: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)
CLPS Incorporation does not currently pay a dividend. CLPS Incorporation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)
In the past three months, CLPS Incorporation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of CLPS Incorporation is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS
CLPS Incorporation has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.
More latest stories: here