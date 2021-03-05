Earnings results for Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Dividend Strength: Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent does not currently pay a dividend. Code Chain New Continent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

In the past three months, Code Chain New Continent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.03% of the stock of Code Chain New Continent is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.01% of the stock of Code Chain New Continent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC



Code Chain New Continent has a P/B Ratio of 20.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here