REATA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RETA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm earned $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reata Pharmaceuticals has generated ($9.54) earnings per share over the last year. Reata Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REATA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RETA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Reata Pharmaceuticals stock.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES (NASDAQ:SGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Superior Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Superior Group of Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Superior Group of Companies stock.

WHITEHORSE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. WhiteHorse Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITEHORSE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WHF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WhiteHorse Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” WhiteHorse Finance stock.

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS (NASDAQ:RRGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.69. The business earned $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RRGB)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RRGB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

