BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL (NYSE:BHVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Its revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has generated ($10.91) earnings per share over the last year. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHVN)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock.

SCIPLAY (NASDAQ:SCPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. SciPlay has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. SciPlay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SciPlay in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SciPlay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROFOUND MEDICAL (NASDAQ:PROF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Profound Medical has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Profound Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROFOUND MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROF)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Profound Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Profound Medical stock.

IVERIC BIO (NASDAQ:ISEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. IVERIC bio has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. IVERIC bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IVERIC BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISEE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IVERIC bio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IVERIC bio stock.

