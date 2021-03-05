COVETRUS (NASDAQ:CVET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Covetrus has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Covetrus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVETRUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVET)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covetrus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Covetrus stock.

OOMA (NYSE:OOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ooma has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Ooma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OOMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ooma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ooma stock.

CHICO’S FAS (NYSE:CHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS last issued its earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Chico’s FAS has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Chico’s FAS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHICO’S FAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chico’s FAS in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chico’s FAS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MGTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Magenta Therapeutics has generated ($2.07) earnings per share over the last year. Magenta Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGTA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magenta Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magenta Therapeutics stock.

